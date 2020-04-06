Services
Stahl Funeral Home
913 W North St
Plainfield, WI 54966
(715) 335-4300
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Fischer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie C. Fischer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie C. Fischer Obituary
Bonnie C. Fischer

Plainfield - Bonnie C. Fischer, age 64, of Plainfield, passed away peacefully, Friday morning, April 3, 2020 at Theda Care Center in Neenah.

She was born August 2, 1955 in Wisconsin Rapids, the daughter of Keith and Genevieve (Bannach) Slack. She married James A. Fischer on October 31, 1998.

Bonnie was a cook at multiple restaurants through the years in the Plover and Stevens Point area. She also worked many years at Hamerski Farms in Plover.

She is survived by her husband, James Fischer; her children, Shaun (Adam) Cantrell, Andy (Jenny) Wilkinson, Brian (Renee) Fischer, Tracy (Randy) Pillsbury, Kelly Diaz; her 12 grandchildren; her loving siblings, Allen Slack, Barbara Griffin, Deborah Arnold, Judy (Robert) Helgemo, Colleen (Frank) Wolosek; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Keith and Warren "Skip" Slack and two sister, Sharon Nieman and Patricia Schulz.

Due to the current health crisis, private family services will be held. Stahl Funeral Services are assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit, www.stahlfuneralhome.com to share your online condolences with Bonnie's family.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -