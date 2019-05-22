Bradley Kawski



Junction City - Cpt. Bradley "Brad" Allen Kawski, 30, Junction City, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 19, 2019, at his family farm. The son of Jerome and Carrie (Winch) Kawski was born March 24, 1989, in Stevens Point.



Brad was a graduate of Mid-State Technical College and the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. On May 13, 2010, Brad joined the US-Army and on May 17, 2013 received his officer commission. He worked his way up to the current rank of Captain and was very proud of his military career.



Brad was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and spending time on the family farm. He shared his passion for the outdoors with his family, friends, and the love of his life, his son, Owen. Brad's witty smirk and smile will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Survivors include his son, Owen Kawski, Stevens Point, WI; his parents, Jerome and Carrie (Winch) Kawski, Plover, WI; his brother, Eric (Nicole) Kawski and nephew, Jack Kawski, Appleton, WI. He is further survived by his paternal grandmother, Ruth Kawski; maternal grandparents, Maurice "Buzz" and Donna Winch; his aunts and uncles: William Kawski; Randall (Dena) Kawski; David (Christine) Kawski; Robert (Lori) Winch; Lisa (Mark) Totten; James (Wendy Chelstrom) Winch; Karen Winch; his cousins: Angela (Coty) Kawski-Kroening and Avalyn Kroening; Nicole (Lawrence) Andersen; Casey Totten; Alexandra (Michael) Ezell; Nicholas (Brooke) Winch and Nora Winch; Aaron Winch; Noel Winch; Stryder Winch; Brianna (David) Anderson; Cassandra (Justin) Ferrin; other relatives and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Walter Kawski, Jr.



In lieu of flowers, an educational fund will be established in Owen's name.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday May 23, 2019, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church 2493 County Road M, Stevens Point. Rev. Carl Schmitt and Deacon Richard Rozumalski will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Family and friends may gather on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. Published in Stevens Point Journal on May 22, 2019