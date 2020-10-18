Braedon J. "Brady" Franz
Stevens Point - Braedon J. "Brady" Franz, age 19, of Stevens Point, died Friday, October 16, 2020. Brady was born on October 23, 2000 in Stevens Point, a son of Brad and Sue (Benzmiller) Franz. Brady attended local schools and graduated from SPASH in 2019. He was a very talented athlete in Football, Basketball and especially Baseball. He is survived by; his parents; brothers, Austin, Conner, Chase and Codey; grandparents, Don and Ginny Benzmiller of Stevens Point and Mary Osier of Plover; and by numerous other relatives and friends.
Brady was preceded in death by; his sister, Ellie; and his grandfather, Robert Franz.
A public Visitation will be held at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home of Plover, 2911 Plover Road, from 4:00PM - 8:00PM on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home.
Private Family funeral services will be held at a later date.
The Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. Additional information and Online condolences are available by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com