1/1
Braedon J. "Brady" Franz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Braedon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Braedon J. "Brady" Franz

Stevens Point - Braedon J. "Brady" Franz, age 19, of Stevens Point, died Friday, October 16, 2020. Brady was born on October 23, 2000 in Stevens Point, a son of Brad and Sue (Benzmiller) Franz. Brady attended local schools and graduated from SPASH in 2019. He was a very talented athlete in Football, Basketball and especially Baseball. He is survived by; his parents; brothers, Austin, Conner, Chase and Codey; grandparents, Don and Ginny Benzmiller of Stevens Point and Mary Osier of Plover; and by numerous other relatives and friends.

Brady was preceded in death by; his sister, Ellie; and his grandfather, Robert Franz.

A public Visitation will be held at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home of Plover, 2911 Plover Road, from 4:00PM - 8:00PM on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home.

Private Family funeral services will be held at a later date.

The Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. Additional information and Online condolences are available by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Plover
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Plover
2911 Plover Road
Plover, WI 54467
715-344-7454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Plover

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved