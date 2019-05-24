Services
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
(920) 722-6464
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Oshkosh - On Monday, May 20, 2019, Brandon Guyant, 28, died from an opioid overdose in his home after a long, tiring battle with addiction. Brandon is survived by his fiancée, Melissa Gritton; parents, Michele and Kurt; siblings, Jacob, Shawnee, Anna, and Neil; Grandpa, George (Joan) Guyant; Uncle Bert and Aunt Jess Guyant. He is further survived by Melissa's parents, Deacon Tom and Lori Gritton and Melissa's brother and sister-in-law, Thomas Jr. and Mary Gritton. Brandon was preceded in death by his beloved Grandma, Patricia Guyant, and an unborn child that Brandon and Melissa lost through miscarriage.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. A complete obituary can be found online at Kessler Funeral Home, Neenah.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on May 24, 2019
