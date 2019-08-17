|
Brenda K. Beggs
Plainfield - Brenda K. Beggs, age 62, of Plainfield, passed away unexpectedly, August 13, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Marshfield.
She was born May 28, 1957. She married Denzel Beggs on June 15, 1994. Brenda was a member of the Crossroads Family Church, Wautoma. Brenda and Denzel also attended the Ozark Mountain Assembly of Church in Kimberling City, MO where she loved to spend time on the lake with family and friends.
Brenda loved blue grass music, gospel music and hunting for deer and unique vintage treasures. Brenda also enjoyed working alongside her husband on the family farm. Brenda will always be remembered for her generous heart and never ending support for those she loved. There was no such thing as a stranger in her eyes.
She is survived by her husband, Denzel Beggs, Plainfield; her loving children, Jessica Beggs, Jeffrey McIntee, Denzel "Pud" Beggs Jr., Brian (Joanna) Beggs, Ronald (Sheila) Beggs, Scott (Irene) Beggs, El Paso, TX., Rod (Candace) Beggs, all of Plainfield, her grandchildren, Rikki Serrano, Tyler Beggs, Bailey Beggs, Genavieve Reabe, Reena Beggs, Mason Beggs, MaKayla Beggs, Jackson Beggs, Grace Beggs, Gage Beggs, Delaney McIntee, Conner Thurley, Beckett McIntee, Jax McIntee; her great grandson, Bingham Reabe; her siblings, Jesse Lockhart, Shirley (Wayne) Wright, Chuck (Adriane) Lockhart, Herman (Sandy) Lockhart, Donna (Darrell) Footit; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Goldie and James Lockhart and her brother, Eddie Lockhart.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday evening at 6:00 p.m. in the Crossroads Family Church, 640 S. Water Street, Wautoma with the Pastor Andy Bollant and Pastor Todd Winkler officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the church with the service and meal to follow. Burial will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Town of Pine Grove, Portage County, Wisconsin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. A process from the Stahl Funeral Home, Plainfield will leave at 10:15 a.m.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019