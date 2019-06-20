|
Brenda Lee Gingles
Amherst Junction - Brenda Lee (Traeder) Gingles, age 72 of (Nelsonville) Amherst Junction, WI passed way with family by her side on June 7th, 2019, after a long struggle with cancer.
Brenda was born in Amarillo, TX, on November 6th1946, where she lived until the end of grade school. Her family moved to El Paso TX and then Norman OK, where she enjoyed playing flute in the band and later graduated. Brenda attended Midland College in Norman, OK from 1964 thru 1968 and obtained a BA in Art. While she was there she was active in student government and named President of the Student Council. During college Brenda enjoyed summers working in Hawaii and Yellowstone. In Yellowstone that she met her future husband, James Gingles and they married in Fremont NE, in 1968. They later divorced in 1997. Brenda's children were born while in Nebraska, the family later moved to the state of Washington and then settled in Wisconsin in 1982. Brenda was a busy stay at home mom while juggling her successful jewelry business as a silversmith. Brenda was well known in the art community, traveling to art fairs across the country from Michigan to Arizona for over 20 years. She was committed to the Arts and spent time as the curator at UWSP, owned and operated the Art Connection in CenterPoint Mall and was named the first Director of the Stevens Point Riverfront Arts Center, holding that position until she retired in 2011. In the director position she became a mentor and advisor to many artists who now have their own successful art careers. She also was a long time host and member in the Hidden Studio Art Tour, and Festival of the Arts organizations.
Brenda met her cherished, life partner Kenneth Pierce, of 20 plus years, in 1997 at Dance Lessons. They have been dancing together ever since.
Brenda enjoyed gardening, planting, weeding, building rock retainer walls and all of the normal maintenance associated with a beautiful yard. Brenda loved decorating and making her homes beautiful with art as well as painting and making major design modifications. Recently she was on the board of the Red Mill Historical Building in Nelsonville WI where she took care of the gardens.
Survivors include her loving partner, Kenneth R. Pierce, her daughter Erin (Gingles) Miller and her husband Chad of Appleton, WI, her son Ryan Gingles and his wife Julie, of Bothell, WA, Ken's Son Corey Pierce and his wife Lindsey, of Wausau, WI and Ken's Daughter Megan (Pierce) Bruno and her husband Jesse,of Courtlandt Manor, NY. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren. Olivia, Grace, Vail, Parks, Even, Cameron and Gavyn.
Brenda's treasured family and friends celebrated with her on June 1st, 2019 in a "Celebration of Life" with her in attendance. The garden setting was perfect at her beautiful river home. It was a wonderful way to celebrate her life which touched so many people. There will be a private family memorial at a later date.
Donations in her name can be made to: (https://www.operationsmile.org)
Published in Stevens Point Journal on June 20, 2019