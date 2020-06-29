Brian A. Flugaur
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian A. Flugaur

Rosholt - Brian Anthony Flugaur passed away early Sunday morning, June 28, 2020 at the age of 58. He was born on December 9, 1961 and was adopted by the late Robert and Rose Flugaur on May 15, 1962. Brian grew up in the Stevens Point area, attending local schools and graduating from Pacelli High School in 1980. He entered the United States Army on January 7, 1981. He served as a Motor Transport Operator in Germany and continued to drive truck as a profession of choice throughout his career. He was honorably discharged on December 29, 1983. He married Eileen (Wiedeman) Stibb on August 1, 1987. They had two daughters, Alyssa and Andrea. He married Crystal (Kuklinski) Coerper on September 10, 2011.

Brian is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Rose Flugaur, as well as his beloved canine companion, Gretchen.

Brian is survived by his wife, Crystal Flugaur of Rosholt; his two daughters, Alyssa (Justin) Graze of Peoria, Illinois and Andrea Gomez of Rosholt, as well as his granddaughter, Sophia Gomez; and their much-loved canine companion, Sasha. He is also survived by his sister, Linda (Don) Bella of Tucson, Arizona; his father-in-law, Onofry "Oney" Kuklinski of Bevent; his brother-in-law, Bryan (Kim) Kuklinski of Wauwatosa; and by his prior wife, Eileen Flugaur.

A celebration of Brian's life will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 6:00 pm at the Kuklinski Family Land, 173643 Kennel Lane, Hatley. Visitation will be held from 4:30 pm until the time of service. Social distancing and masks are strongly encouraged. Please be sure to bring a smile, a memory and a chair to the services.

The family would like to thank the staff at Saint Clare's Hospital and Wausau Manor for their attention and care during the past several months.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Everest Chapel
5712 Memorial Court
Weston, WI 54476
715-845-5525
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved