Bridget B. Sankey
Plover - Bridget B. Sankey
On Sunday October 4, 2020 angels accompanied our precious loved one to her heavenly home.
Bridget was born on March 30, 1937 to Edward and Isabel Herek in Stevens Point. On July 5, 1958 she married Norbert R. Sankey at St. Mary's of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Fancher, and they started their new life together in Whiting, WI. Shortly after they moved to Plover where their family grew to nine children. Teaching them the value of working for a living and always loving your family. Her strong belief in God helped her through life's ups and downs.
Her wages were earned at River Pines TB Sanitarium, Weber Tackle Co., and finally retiring from River Pines Nursing Home. Her proudest job was raising their nine children while her husband worked very hard to support them. Her loyalty to church brought her many years of fulfillment being an active member of St. Bronislava Rosary Society, she was very active with the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 543, Plover, WI. and working for the American Red Cross Blood Mobiles when they were in Plover.
Gardening, Cooking, puzzle working and watching birds and wildlife out their kitchen window were her favorite ways to occupy her spare time. Any time spent with family was always her happiest. The front door was always open for some family time together.
Survivors include her husband Norbert, their children; Kathy (Bruce Fletcher) Sankey, Plover, Debra (James) Gribble, Stevens Point, Sharon (Steve) Kaminski, Stevens Point, Christine (John) Wilhelm, LeMars, IA, Teresa (Al) Haga, Plover, Paula (Wayne) Glen, Stevens Point and Sara (Steve) Salinsky, Rex, GA. Sixteen grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Her sisters Bertha (Al) Schiefelbein, Joan Rozenburg, Henrietta (Tim) Ryan, Pat (Darrell) Wroblewski and Diane (Marvin) Iwanski. Sister in law Bridget (Edward) Rutta, MaryAnn Sankey and Patrick (Teri) Sankey and many nieces and nephews, including Christopher Sankey that was like a son to her after the death of her sister Clara.
Bridget was preceded in death by her parents, mother and father in law, two sons Eugene and Gary, granddaughters Kristy Kaminski and Jullyn Sankey Iman, great grandson Trenton Iman, brother Adam and sisters Grace and Clara.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Bridget's name will be established at a later date. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 A.M. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at St. Bronislava Catholic Church. Rev. Ed Shuttleworth officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Bronislava Parish Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4:00 P.M to 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home & Cremation Center. 2911 Plover Road. Plover. There will be an American Legion Auxiliary at 5:45, and a Rosary at 6:00 P.M. to conclude the visitation. Masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home and at church for the funeral mass. If you are not comfortable attending, or are in ill health, online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
