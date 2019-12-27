|
|
Brooke J. Newman
Stevens Point - Brooke Jeri (Heindl) Newman, born on January 28, 1968, rejoined the Light on Christmas Eve, 2019 after a seemingly relentless battle with pancreatic cancer. She was the first born child of Jerry Alfred Heindl and Paula Josephine (Travicki) Heindl in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Preceded in death by her brother Teague, Brooke will be missed by her remaining eleven siblings and their spouses; Shane Heindl, Jessica Heindl, Rachael (and Chad) Zimmerman, Jared Heindl, Joshua (and Jess) Heindl, Teague Heindl (deceased), Autumn Heindl, Dominique Heindl, Dana (and Chris) Talbot-Heindl, Brittany (and Matt) Kirsch, Freedom Heindl and Bleu Heindl. All but Rachael and Dana and their families live within three miles of Brooke's residence.
Brooke had five lovely children with two husbands, Shannon Schober and Travis Newman: Alek Schober, Devin Schober (infant, deceased), Elle Schober Keyse, Tristan Schober, and Seth Newman. She was also proud to be the grandmother of Elle's daughter, Jayden Keyse.
An exceptional artist, Brooke was the first of Jerry and Paula's children to graduate from college, earning a bachelor's degree in the fine arts. Along with her children and her recently acquired pure bred German Shepherd (Elle), art was her passion.
She had an incredible talent in all things artsy. And yet, still maintained the humility to ask for opinions and advice from her siblings and critics alike.
Brooke was a born leader, and had an intense and colorful assertiveness and resolve toward things that gave her inspiration. Unfaltering in her focus, we all must admire her diligence toward what she found essential.
Brooke left motivation in her wake and to many was the muse that kept us driven. She will be profoundly missed by all those that she heartened.
Please send condolences to 1001 Fourth Street, Stevens Point, WI 54481.
Please send condolences to 1001 Fourth Street, Stevens Point, WI 54481.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019