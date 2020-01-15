|
|
Bruce A. Boenski
Rosholt - Bruce Allan Boenski, age 65, died on January 13th, 2020 at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, in McHenry, IL. Bruce lost a year-long battle to cancer.
Bruce was born October 17th, 1954 to the late Theodore and Lila (Langton) Boenski in Stevens Point, WI.
He is terribly missed by his sweetheart of 38 years, Barbara Ann (Marion) Boenski; daughter, Melanie Ann (Allen) Hertel; son, Bruce Allan (fiance' Tiara) Boenski, Jr.; grandchildren, Kyle and Emma Hertel and Ellison Boenski. He leaves behind loving siblings, Edwin (Joyce) Boenski, Diane (Gene) Frost, Gerald (Pat) Boenski, and Roxann (Dennis) Jones.
Bruce proudly served in the US Navy from 1974-1979. He was a welder for 30 years and retired four years ago from Greenheck Fan Corporation. He attended school at McKinley Elementary, Ben Franklin Junior High and SPASH. He married Barb in 1991. The light of Bruce's life was his family. They brought him great joy and strength. His favorite past time was simply having them all together.
Over the years, Bruce enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, and of course the Packers. He had a great appreciation for good food, traveling with his wife, and great story telling. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play baseball, softball, dancing, ice skating and of course teaching them how to be mischievous.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 17, 2020 at Boston Funeral Home with Rev. David E. Ficken presiding. A time of visitation will precede from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will follow with Full Military honors in Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020