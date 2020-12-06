1/1
Bruce P. Groshek

Amherst - Bruce P. Groshek age 64 passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 4, 2020 at TheaCare in Neenah.

He was born on April 6, 1956 in Milwaukee, WI, son of Jerome and Dorothy (Sankey) Groshek. On October 14, 1978, he married Sandra Bicknase st St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Amherst.

Bruce is a devoted and loving husband and father. He is a very strong, loving generous man who always thought about others before himself. Bruce loved the outdoors, especially fishing and telling jokes. He just recently retired from Donaldson in Stevens Point, where he worked as a press operator.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Sandra; one son, Peter (Ebony) Groshek of Amherst; two grandsons, Jadon & Isaiah; four brothers, Daniel (Kathy Dorhurst) Groshek of Stevens Point, Howard (Kirsten Hoffenberger) Groshek of Stevens Point, Todd (Tammy) Groshek of Amherst and Rick (Jera Schneider) Groshek of Stevens Point; four sisters, Cindy (Steve) Cottrill of Amherst, Lori (Kevin Strong) Christian of Waupaca, Amy (Jay Graetz) Groshek of Neenah, Peggy Groshek of Amherst Junction and sister-in-law, Kathy (Lee Larson) Groshek of Stevens Point; Thirteen nieces and nephews; four great nephews and one great niece.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death brother, Lewis Groshek and sister, Sharon Howell-Groshek.

Funeral mass will be Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Amherst. Burial will be in St. James Catholic Cemetery in Amherst. Visitation will be on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

Bruce will be loved and missed forever.

The family would ask that anyone attending the funeral to please wear masks and keep social distancing.

Jungers-Holly Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Jungers-Holly Funeral Home
262 S Main St
Amherst, WI 54406
(715) 824-3221
