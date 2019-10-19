Resources
Bruce P. Menzel

Union Grove - Bruce P. Menzel, 92 years old, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Center in Union Grove, Wisconsin.

A resident of Stevens Point for much of his life, Bruce was an active member of the Elks Club and attended many sporting events at the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point.

He is survived by his daughters, Sandra Menzel Ripplinger, Superior, CO; Marcia Menzel Isherwood (Joel), Brookfield, WI; Cara Menzel Cozine (Michael), Kenosha, WI; 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; his sister, Vera Eichstaedt of Tomah, WI and his brother, Gerald Menzel, of Bonita Springs, FL. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Eileen Knudtson Menzel; his parents, Carl Menzel and Alice Bruce Menzel; two sisters, Jane Burgess and Betty Alleman and his brother, Harold (Bud) Menzel.

Memorial donations can be made in his name to:

UW-SP Athletic Department (Men's Basketball) or

Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Center - Union Grove
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019
