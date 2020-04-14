|
Burdette Wilmont Eagon
Amherst Junction - Burdette Wilmont Eagon - Amherst Junction, Wisconsin
Burdette, also known as Bud Eagon, died at his home on April 11, 2020, at 100 years of age. His last hours were spent outdoors on a beautiful spring day. He fell to rest at the foot of the trees near his treasured wood stocks without distress, and certainly with the greatest of happiness. Leaving his chainsaw behind and passing on to his next adventure while doing what he loved best, working with wood. In that instant he also reached his goal of remaining at his home on Sunset Lake until he passed on.
He had many roles in life but believed none was more important than being a good friend. During his time in the Service, his Naval Unit voted him Most Admired for his ability to be a goodcompanion and workmate. An award that meant so much to him that it was the one accomplishmenthe insisted be included in this memorial. The family appreciates and wishes to thank all of Bud's friends, acquaintances and extended family, for the generosity and kindness shown to him over the years. Heknew what he had in each one of you.
Born on December 22, 1919, in the Town of Winneconne, son of Joseph A. Eagon and Belle (Stutzman)Eagon. He grew up on the family farm, attended Oshkosh High School, the University of Oshkosh and served in the US Navy from 1942 - 1944 as a radio instructor. In 1947, he married Sarah Jane Richards. They started a family and he continued his education, eventually earning a Doctor of Education from Vanderbilt University / George Peabody, Nashville. Bud came to UW Stevens Point in 1950. He worked in Teaching and Administration at UWSP and may have set a record in the number of positions he filled over the years until his retirement in 1984, ending his career as Dean of Academic Support Programs which included the Albertson Learning Resources Center. During his career, Burdette was a consultant to the US Agency for International Development, spending 1967-1973 working on higher Education in Vietnam. After leaving UWSP, he was active in the Small Business Administration'sVolunteer Service Corp of Retired Educators.
Bud had an early interest in becoming a wood shop teacher that never came to fruition. His interest in woodturning was revived by Sarah's gift of a lathe later in life, which rekindled the great love he had for all things wood and one that remained until his death. His curiosity and pursuit of all things interesting (one of his favorite words) was reflected in the extensive travel he shared with Sarah before her death in 2000 and continued through his 90's.
Burdette is survived by two sons, John and Thomas (Cynthia), three daughters, Sally Eagon, Mary Eagon Davenport (Richard Davenport) and Jean (Michael) Schliesmann, daughter-in-law Wendy Eagon, 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Burdette was preceded in death by his wife Sarah, sisters Beatrice and Bernece, sons Brian and James, and daughter-in-law Kathryn Eagon.
Burdette wished to be cremated with a private family gathering at the Bell Cemetery in Winneconne and asked that any memorial gifts be directed to the Brian Eagon Fund at the UWSP Foundation. The family thanks the John J. Buettgen Funeral Home and Midwest Cremation Services for their assistance.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020