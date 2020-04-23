|
Calvin O. Fritschler
Stevens Point - Calvin O. Fritschler - 99, a Stevens Point resident died on April 19, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving wife Mary Ann and family.
Calvin was born in Tomahawk, Wisconsin on December 20, 1920 to the late Calvin G. and Bessie (Stewart) Fritschler. He had the honor of being in the first graduating class of P. J. Jacobs High School in 1939. Recently he was interviewed for the P. J. Jacobs documentary entitled "Opportunity" in which he appeared. Calvin was united in marriage to Mary Ann Mrozinski on November 1, 1947. They celebrated over 72 years of marriage and raised five children together.
Calvin is a U.S. Air Force veteran. He joined the 1st National Guard and then was switched to the Army Air Corp 20th Field Artillery on September 19, 1940. He served from 1940 to 1945 as an airplane and engine mechanic; he was promoted to TSGT (Technical Sergeant). Calvin was awarded the American Defense Service Ribbon; American Theater Service Ribbon; Asiatic Pacific Theater Service Ribbon; Good Conduct Medal and Meritorious Unit Award. His Honorable Discharge was on December 5, 1945. Following the war Calvin's main employment was with Bake-Rite Baking company as a route salesman. He retired after 28 years and then went on to work at Copps Grocery for another 26 years retiring in 1990. Calvin also worked part-time at Shell, a full service gas station over a period of 20 years. Remarkably at age 90 he then volunteered part-time at Ministry St. Michael's for 5 years. Calvin loved to read; oftentimes reading 5 or 6 novels a week up until the last year of his life. Calvin enjoyed taking care of his lawn and it showed as he had the greenest grass on the block. He especially loved Alaska reality shows having made two trips to Alaska to visit family with his wife Mary Ann, daughters and granddaughter to share the adventures.
Calvin and Mary Ann's children include: Terry (Bernie) Fritschler, Stevens Point, Marsha Breeser, Stevens Point, Ellen (Michael) Splitt, Stevens Point, Dawn (Dan) Harding, Wisconsin Rapids, and Heidi (Matthew) Forcey, Appleton. Calvin is further survived by 10 grandchildren: Tricia, Tori, Cid, Niki, Nellie, Bessie, Sara, Riane, Hanna and Abby; Great Grandchildren Samantha, Alan, Ashlyn, James, twins Calvin & Carter, Abby, Elliana, Hallie, Liza, Luis, Carlosse, Alex, Tommy, Zackary, Calvin, Henry, Marshall, Bobby, Lilah, Zelda, Hazel, Sailor and Maren Rae; one great, great grandson Ezra. He was predeceased by brothers Lee Roy and Lawrence, his sister Rose and son-in- law Steven Breeser. As Cal would say "See you in the Funnies!"
A Celebration of Life is pending and will be announced at a later date. Shuda Funeral Services is handling the arrangements.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020