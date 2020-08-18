Carl Adamski
Carl J. Adamski was granted eternal rest on Monday, August 17, 2020. He was born January 23, 1927 to John Adamski and Gertrude (King) Adamski in Buena Vista. Carl attended local schools and entered the U.S. Navy in 1945 with honorable discharge in 1947 as a machinist mate third class. He married Barbara Werachowski in 1951 at St. Mary of Mount Carmel, Fancher. They were married 64 years until her passing in 2014. He was employed at Nekoosa Papers, Port Edwards from 1952 until retiring in 1988 as a supervisor after 36 years of service. Carl drove school bus for Amherst schools for a number of years in his retirement.
Carl was a charter member and past president of the Arnott Lions Club. He was a member of the St. Mary Fancher church his entire life. His unfailing faith in God carried him through the tragedies in his long life and brought him joy during the many blessed times. He loved his large garden in Arnott and at his current home. He was known as the "pumpkin guy" in the Amherst area. He enjoyed bird watching, playing cards, fishing, the Packers, but especially the Brewers games. His love for his family of 13 siblings, 7 children, 11 grandchildren 2 step-grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren was paramount in his life.
Survivors include his sons: Gerald "Gary Joe" Adamski, Kenneth (Jackie) Adamski, Christopher (Cristy) Adamski and daughters: Cynthia (James) Borski, Lori (Peter) Barsness; his grandchildren: Marilee (Joseph) Adamski-Smith, Lindsey Adamski (Jesse Gabbert), Andrew (Sarah) Firkus, Valerie Firkus Lutz, Amanda (Matt) Borski Motiff, Kendra Borski, Alex Adamski, Abby (Chris) Mierzejewski, Brandon (Ginger) Barsness, Erik Barsness and Riley Adamski, step grandchildren: Jen Yauck Cooper, Stacey Soroko, Brian Cieslewicz, Steve Cieslewicz, Lori Finnessy, Sue Kranski; his great-grandchildren: Jonathon and Adam Lutz, Hunter and Mason Firkus, Avery and Cole Gabbert, Teagan Irsenlohr, Ryan Cooper, Corrina Soroko; daughter-in-law: Linda Konkol. He is also survived by his siblings: Leonard (Marie) Adamski, Lloyd Adamski, Ron (Arlene) Adamski, John (Mary) Adamski, Jeanette (Duane) Pamperin, Caroline Gavin, Virginia Adamski, Lorraine Brueggen, Evelyn Borhart, Donna Adamski, Rosha (Rich) Brzowski, Eleanor (Alois) Adamczak, Mary (Mike) Dutkiewicz. He is preceded in death by his son, Mark Adamski and daughter, Gail Firkus Yauck and daughter-in-law, Darlene Adamski. He is also preceded by Ron, Ruthie, Mikey, Rick and Marilyn Werachowski, Emil Adamski and Clarence Adamski, Rudy Gavin, Buddy Brueggen, Jerry Borhart, Eileen Adamczak Adamski.
A private mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 21 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church with Fr. Dan Hackel officiating. Public Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at 12:30 PM on Friday, August 21st at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery. Jungers-Holly Funeral Home of Amherst is assisting the family with arrangements. The family would like to especially thank Fr. Hackel for his home visits and Carl's siblings who made special visits during his final days. John 14:2 "In My Father's house are many rooms". Dad jokingly said he'd like one with a view of God's paradise. Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com