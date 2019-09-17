|
Carlene M. Schanck
Stevens Point - Carlene Mavis Schanck, 85, died September 14, 2019, peacefully at Wellington Place at Whiting.
"Don't rush me" was one of Carlene's famous quotes and boy, did she live by that. Not only was it often said when Charlie was trying to hurry her out for church on Sunday's, but it was something that she lived by as she never let the good things in life rush by. Whether it was enjoying a sweet dessert, or treasuring time with her family and friends.
Carlene was born on March 18, 1934, to Bert and Pauline Polivka. She and her brother Ralph lived most of their childhood in Sheldon, Wisconsin. She graduated from Tony High School and went on to receive her bachelors and master's degree at what is now UW - Stout in Menominee, Wisconsin.
She enjoyed teaching Home Education and also acted as a Guidance Counselor for many years. Beginning in Michigan, then Ben Franklin, then PJ Jacobs and ended her career as a Guidance Counselor in the Rosholt School District.
On June 14, 1958, Carlene Polivka married the love of her life; Charles Schanck. Depending on which of them you asked, you always got a different story as to how the two lovebirds met. These recounts of their love story never failed to make each other, and everyone around them, laugh endlessly.
Carlene was known for many things, however a few of her well known attributes were her love for sweets, love for family and friends, her stubbornness, her ability to talk to anyone and her outgoing personality. All of those attributes guided the way she lived her life. She very much enjoyed serving others even after her retirement; which included creating the Women's Group at her beloved church. Additional favored past times of Carlene were gardening, baking, sewing, visiting with her family and participating in the main card games held by her and Charlie's close group of friends. She thoroughly enjoyed teaching her grandchildren all of her hobbies, as well as hosting tea parties with them.
Survivors include her three children, Paula (Craig) Albright of Lakeville Minnesota, Paul (Kimberly) Schanck of Plover, Wisconsin, and Kurt (Renee) Schanck of Stevens Point, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Bennett (Stephanie) Schanck of Madison, Wisconsin, Cassie (Jarred) Berding of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Allie Schanck of Lexington, Kentucky, Madeline (Wesley; boyfriend) Albright of Lakeville, Minnesota, Clara Schanck of Madison, Wisconsin, and Adam Albright of Lakeville, Minnesota.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Schanck; grandmother, Hannah Albright; parents, Bert and Pauline Polivka; brother, Ralph Polivka, and a multitude of extended relatives and close friends.
Visitation will be held from 9:30am to 11:30am on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church of Stevens Point, Wisconsin. The funeral service will be held at 11:30am at Trinity Lutheran Church as well. Light refreshments and lunch will be offered following the service.
The family of Carlene Schanck would like to thank the wonderful workers of Wellington Place of Whiting as well as Ascension Hospice.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Sept. 17, 2019