Services
Daley-Murphy-Wisch & Associates
2355 Cranston Rd
Beloit, WI 53511
(608) 362-3444
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Daley-Murphy-Wisch & Associates
2355 Cranston Rd
Beloit, WI 53511
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol A. Brown


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol A. Brown Obituary
Carol A. Brown

Janesville - Carol A. Brown, 68, of Janesville, WI, passed away peacefully and dignified on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Janesville, WI.

She was born on July 1, 1950 in Elmhurst, IL the daughter of Walter and Anne (Kopecky) Celusta. Carol was a graduate of Hinsdale High School, Hinsdale, IL. She married Robert Brown on May 17, 2015.

Carol was employed by the American Cancer Society as an accountant. She was a very outgoing and giving person, a devoted grandmother who cherished family traditions and always put her loved ones first. Carol enjoyed crafting, traveling, dancing, church picnics, polka music, fishing and watching sunsets on the Wisconsin river.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Brown of Janesville, WI; children, Jennifer (Anthony) Wyels of Beloit, WI and Josh (Amanda) Martin of Janesville, WI; grandchildren, Lilianna and Philip Wyels both of Beloit, WI; brothers, Alan Celusta of Door County, WI and Robert Celusta of Nashville, TN.

She was predeceased by her parents and daughter, Tracy Bryant.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Norman Starks officiating.

Memorial donations may be given in her name to St. Jude Catholic Church or Juvenile Diabetes Research: https://www.jdrf.org/

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now