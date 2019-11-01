|
|
Carol J. Brandl
Town of Bevent - Carol J. Brandl age 74, of the Town of Bevent, passed away Thursday morning October 31, 2019 at Wausau Aspirus Hospital.
Funeral services for Carol will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday November 4, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church in Rosholt. Friends and relatives will gather to share memories on Sunday from Noon - 3:00 PM at the Shuda Funeral Chapel- 3200 Stanley St. Stevens Point. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 AM until the time of services Monday at the church.
Carol was born August 7, 1945 in Beloit, the daughter of Martin and Petra (Nielson) Jensen. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1963, and attended Madison Business College. Carol married James Brandl on October 8, 1965 in Sharon, WI. The couple farmed for 32 years in Rosholt. Carol also worked at Sentry for 22 years, retiring in 2008. She served as secretary for Faith Lutheran Church for 5 years, and was active in the women's group (WELCA), Alter Guild, and the Faithful Knotters. Carol enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the many camping trips with the grandkids, gardening, and watching hummingbirds. She was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and 12 countries.
Carol is survived by her husband Jim and three sons: Jeff (Kathy), Wade (Tina), and Bill (Cindy). Six grandchildren: Maureen, Jeremy (fiancé' Emily Groshek), Madeline, MacKenzie, Jenna, and Maggie. Two step-grandchildren: Lindsay (Jeremy) Smith and Wesley (Heather) Schulke. Four great-grandchildren: Ella, Claire, Autumn, and Kinley.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019