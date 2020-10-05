1/1
Carol J. Lloyd
Stevens Point - Carol J. Lloyd, 79, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the home of her sister, Kathy Butler, after a long-fought battle with brain cancer. She was under the care of Ascension at Home-Hospice. Carol was born on December 4, 1940, in Stevens Point to the late Edmund and Johanna (Pezewski) Glodowski. She attended St. Peter's Grade School and graduated from Maria High School. Her marriage to Dale Lloyd took place on June 20, 1978. They both enjoyed camping and spending time with family. Her husband Dale preceded her in death on August 8, 2011. Carol retired from McDonald's in Plover. Survivors include her daughters, Kim (Mike) Waldherr and Gail (Rick) Shryack. Son, Jeremy Lloyd, and step-son, Ken (Yolanda) Lloyd. Brother, Ronald (Eileen) Glodowski and sisters, Pat Hirzy, Kathy Butler and Rosie (Donald) Cisewski. Sister-in-law, Marlene Glodowski. Eight Grandchildren and 11 Great-Grandchildren. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers, Manfred, Larry, Russell, Harlan and Roger. Brothers-in-law, Jim Butler and Tony Hirzy. Sisters-in-law, Rita and Delores. The family would like to thank Ascension Hospice and the cancer center for their loving care and support for Carol. A private committal service will be held at the Plover Cemetery, where Carol will be laid to rest next to her husband Dale. Pisarski Funeral Homes of Stevens Point & Plover are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com






MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
