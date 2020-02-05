|
Carol M. Pieczynski
Stevens Point - Carol M. Pieczynski, age 82, of Stevens Point, died peacefully at home Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in the care of her family and Aspirus Comfort Care Hospice. She was born on June 10, 1937 in Stevens Point. A daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Weisbrot) Drapes. She attended local schools.
Her marriage to Donald J. Pieczynski took place on October 13, 1956 at St. Peter Catholic Church. Prior to her marriage to Don, Carol worked at the First National Bank. Her full time job was being a wonderful mother to her five children and wife to her loving husband. After the children grew up, she worked as a Portage County Poll Worker and as a Typist at Sentry Insurance. Carol was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, a 50 year member of St. Peter Rosary Society and enjoyed playing cards, bingo, an occasional trip to the Casino, solitary on her tablet and keeping up to date on her family's activities on Facebook. Her greatest joy was being around her family and especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include; her two daughters, Sharon (Lavern) Taylor and Shawn (Randy) Zoromski both of Plover; two sons, Dean (Sarah) Pieczynski of Stevens Point and Darren Pieczynski of Wakefield, MI.; 6 grandchildren, Laura, Kyle, Alex, Libby, Courtney and Andi; two great-granddaughters, BreeAnn and McKenna; one sister-in-law, Joan (Keith) Dreke; two brothers-in-law: Larry Pieczynski and Thomas Raabe; and numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by; her parents; husband Donald in April of 2009; a son, Dale Pieczynski; her brothers, Emil (Martha), Ray (Irene), Stan (Louella) and Tony Drapes; her sisters, Marie Drapes, Theresa Raabe, Rosann (Richard) Schneeberg and Joanie (James) Zaborowski.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name will be established at a later date. "The family would like to thank Aspirus Comfort Care Hospice Services and Synergy Home Care for their care and support."
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Peter Catholic Church, 800 4th Ave., Stevens Point at 10:30AM on Friday, February 7, 2020 with Rev. Arul Joseph Visuvasam officiating. Private family burial will be in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. A visitation will be on Friday in the St. Faustina Room of St. Peter church from 9:00AM until the time of the mass. A Parish Rosary will be prayed at 9:30AM, Friday, in the St. Faustina Room.
Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020