Carole A. Borchardt
Stevens Point - Carole A. Borchardt, age 78, passed away on May 23, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was born in Stevens Point, Wisconsin on August 9, 1941 to the late Alois and Dorothy (Stachowiak) Krusa. She graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1960. She married James C. Borchardt on February 8, 1964 at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Stevens Point. The two settled in Stevens Point and started a family. She was a wonderful homemaker who loved crocheting, knitting, and cooking. Her favorite things to do were attending church picnics where she enjoyed chicken dinners and polka music. She also enjoyed going to her grandchildren's extracurricular activities, especially sporting events and band concerts.
She is survived by her husband, Jim, and children Crystal Stoudemire (Aaron) Dallas, TX; Chuck Borchardt (Pamela) Rincon, GA; Robin Raflik (John) Stevens Point, WI, and Jill Patrick (Mike) Wauconda, IL. She was blessed with nine grandchildren (Ashlyn and Kendall Stoudemire, Nicholas and Rebecca Borchardt, Taylor, Brad, and Haley Raflik, and Drew and Olivia Patrick).
Carole is also survived by her five sisters (Gerrie Quimby, Carole's twin Corrine Salfer, Mary Donermeyer, Florie Karch, and Kathy Kluck) and three brothers (Jim, Paul, and Brian Krusa); along with many brothers and sisters in-law and many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Marge Peltier, and three brother in-laws.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Jeffrey Hennes presiding. Burial will be at Guardian Angel Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to a visitation at the Pisarski Funeral Home, 703 Second Street, Stevens Point, on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM.
Pisarski Funeral Homes wants to remind people that no more than 50 people will be allowed in the Funeral Home at one time with masks and social distancing observed. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend the visitation based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.
An online guest book can be signed with words of encouragement or remembrance at www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020