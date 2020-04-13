|
Carole J. Francel
Stevens Point - Carole Jayne Francel, a long-time resident of the area, passed away unexpectedly on April 9, 2020 at the age of 76. She was born in Marshfield, Wisconsin on May 31, 1943 to Andrew and Dorothy (Aschenbrenner) Hansen. She attended Sacred Heart Elementary school and graduated from Columbus High School in 1961. Her marriage to Arthur "Art" J. Francel took place on June 12, 1965. They resided in Chicago and Janesville before settling in Stevens Point in 1973. After employment with local banks, she joined the Stevens Point Parks and Recreation Department where she remained for 30 years prior to retirement in 2006. Carole had a strong appreciation for the performing arts, singing in various church choirs, Monteverdi Master Chorale, and was a charter member of the Stevens Point Sweet Adelines. She was a volunteer for the CWSO, and as a participant and volunteer for CWACT. She was active in St. Joseph's Catholic parish, a member of the St. Anne Society and was a member of the senior and funeral choirs. Previously, she served as a eucharistic minister. As an excellent knitter, she provided hundreds of items through two local charitable groups. She worked as a volunteer and blood donor for the local chapter of the ARC. She was an avid reader, loved to travel and walked every day.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur; son Jay (Lauren); and grandchildren Alaina Anne and Collin Thomas of Hendersonville, Tennessee. She is also survived by her brother Ronald (Sandra) Hansen of Marshfield; brother in law Clem Rau, Eau Claire, and sisters in law Helen Hansen, of Land O'Lakes, Florida; Janice McHugh (Jack) Glendale, Wisconsin; Bette Francel (Kent) Bloomington, Minnesota; Eileen Anderson, Eden Prairie, Minnesota; brother in law Orville Schwarze, Spencer, Wisconsin; numerous nieces and nephews and very special friends Joyce Wilkinson and Karrie Fugina. She was proceeded in death by her parents, father and mother in law, F. J. and Frances Francel, siblings Robert and Coleen, sister in law Wanda, brother in law James (Catherine) and brother in law Larry Anderson.
Due to restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, private family services were held at Guardian Angel Cemetery. For those wishing to contribute to a memorial, please consider Pacelli Catholic High School, the Green Circle, or a .
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020