Shuda Funeral Chapel
3200 Stanley St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-2113
Visitation
Thursday, May 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shuda Funeral Chapel
3200 Stanley St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
View Map
Service
To be announced at a later date
Mass of Christian Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
St. Adalbert Catholic Church
Caroline F. Bronk


1931 - 2020
Rosholt - Caroline F. Bronk, age 89, formerly of Rosholt, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020, at Azura Memory Care in Wausau. Caroline's family wishes to thank the Azura staff for their loving care of Caroline, and Interim Hospice for all the compassion they showed her.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial for Caroline will be held at St. Adalbert Catholic Church, due to the restrictions of the Covid19. A visitation with restrictions of the actual number of people in the building will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the Shuda Funeral Chapel in Stevens Point on Thursday May 7, 2020. We will allow people in an orderly fashion, to enter the building as the equal amount of people exit. A Mass intention for Caroline for the public will be announced at a later date. Memorials in lieu of flowers can be directed to St. Adalbert Catholic Church.

Caroline was born February 24, 1931, the 9th of 14 children to John & Katherine (Goskowicz) Kulas in the Town of Alban. Caroline attended school at St Adalbert's and Rosholt Schools and earned her teaching degree at UWSP.

On August 30, 1986, Caroline married Alvin Bronk, the love of her life. Caroline worked as a CNA in her late teens, at St. Michael's Hospital in Stevens Point. Caroline after graduating college, was a teacher in Tomahawk, Milwaukee and Stevens Point. After retiring from teaching she worked at a Stevens Point bank until her retirement.

She was an active member of St Adalbert's Parish of Rosholt, serving as a lecture. She enjoyed gardening, reading, dancing polkas, country western music, but most of all being with family.

The past 3 1/2 years Caroline was a resident of Azura Memory Care. They became her loving family. She made many friends. She is survived by 6 sibblings; Harry Kulas, Agnes Worzalla, Anna Kizewski, John Kulas, Mary Ann Riley, and Barbara Konkel. Her sister-in-law Mary Ann Marek, and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Caroline was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Alvin on October 23, 2014, and 7 siblings; Anton Kulas, Elizabeth Mlodik, Victor Kulas, Stanley Kulas, Margaret Wierzba, Angeline Morton, and Eddie Kulas.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7
Published in Stevens Point Journal from May 4 to May 6, 2020
