Caroline "Carol" Gile
Caroline "Carol" Gile

Stevens Point - Caroline "Carol" Gile age 82, of Stevens Point, passed away Thursday evening October 29, 2020 at her home under the care of Heartland Hospice.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Carol will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday November 4, 2020 at Holy Spirit Parish. Rev. Donald Przybylski will officiate. Friends and relatives will gather to share memories from 10:00 Wednesday morning until the time of services at the church.

Carol was born September 4, 1938 in Stevens Point, the daughter of Phillip and Josephine (Slowinski) Radomski. She graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1956. Carol married William "Bill" Gile May 18, 1957 at St. Peters Catholic Church. The couple settled in Stevens Point and raised their family. She worked at SNE as the Human Resources Manager and retired after 40 years in 1998.

Carol enjoyed going to the family cottage, camping, fishing, snowmobiling, needlepoint, and was a Green Bay Packers fan. Most of all Carol loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband William "Bill" Gile; their children: Son: Perry (Cindy) Gile; Grandson: Ryan Gile, Granddaughter Jamie (Patrick) Ruhland. Daughter: Tammy Mendyke; Granddaughter Miranda (Dustin) Lepak; Great Granddaughter Emmy Jo Lepak; Grandson Brandon Mendyke. Son: Scott (Debbie) Gile; Granddaughter: Nicole (Alex) Molski; Great Granddaughters: Makenna and Alivia Molski. Grandson: Matt (Tiffany) Gile. Brothers: Ed (Sandy) Radomski; Phillip "Butch" (Mary) Radomski. Sisters: Gerri (Don) Engebretson; Marylin (Richard) Vaughn; Patricia (Leroy) Wierzba; Marie (Gary) Swanson. Many nieces, nephews, and friends

Carol's family wishes to extend a big "Thank You" to Heartland Hospice, especially Kelly and Jessica.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com






Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2020.
