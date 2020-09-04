1/1
Caroline T. Omernik
Caroline T. Omernik

Stevens Point - Caroline T. Omernik

Age 88 of Stevens Point, formerly of Rosholt, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Willow Brooke Senior Living Center while under the care of Ministry Home Care Hospice.

Caroline was born September 10, 1931 on the Budzinski family farm in the Town of Sharon to Wallace and Anna (Soik) Budzinski. She married the love of her life, Joseph B. Omernik on August 27, 1951 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Polonia. After their marriage the couple settled in Ellis, where they farmed and raised their family. Once retired, they moved to Rosholt and later to Stevens Point. Her husband Joseph preceded her in death on December 14, 2011.

Caroline had several jobs, but her most precious time was being a wife, mother and grandmother. Caroline was a very giving person, volunteering her time to Meals on Wheels, cooking for St. Adalbert's Parish Fish fries and for Funeral Luncheons. She also donated her time to the Rosholt Elementary children as a grandparent whom would read with the students. Caroline had a warm, generous heart, always giving to others and was a shoulder to lean on for anyone in need. She enjoyed reading, cooking, gardening, bingo and especially gathering with family and friends reminiscing of old times and always looking to the future for the next adventure. We will miss her kindness, generosity and most of all her beautiful smile and warm hugs.

She is survived by her children, Daniel B. Omernik, and Dawn (Ken) Johnson, and one grandson Curtis (Katelyn) Johnson and one sister, Jeanette (George) Wierzba. She was preceded in death by her parents Wallace and Anna Budzinski, her husband Joseph B. Omernik, four brothers, Ernest, Rudie, Edward (Dorothy) and Albert (Agnes) Budzinski, five sisters, Bridget (Alois) Hudy, Susie "Suzanne" (Ray) Shulfer, Joanne (John) Kropidlowski Sr., Shirley "Charlotte" (Donald) Zimbauer Sr, and Mary Jane (Bill) Theel.

A special heartfelt thank you to Ascension St. Michael's Hospital team, Willow Brooke Point Staff and Ascension Ministry Home Care Hospice for all your services, warmth and kindness during mother's struggle with cancer. You are all truly hero's. Memorials in Caroline's name to Ministry Home Care Hospice would be appreciated.

A Catholic Christian committal will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday September 10, 2020 at St. Adalbert Catholic Church Parish Cemetery. Rev. Thomas Nirappel officiating. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com






Published in Stevens Point Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
