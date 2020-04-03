|
Carolyn Kulich
Stevens Point - Carolyn C. Kulich, age 93, of Stevens Point, died Thursday April 2, 2020 surrounded by family at Brookdale Assisted Living in Stevens Point. She was born March 31, 1927 in Stevens Point. She is the daughter of the late Frank & Proxedes (Herman) Knapp.
Her marriage to Jerome Kulich took place on Oct. 2, 1954 at St. Peter Catholic Church. Jerome died Aug. 31, 1993. She was employed at Lullabye Furniture as a Purchasing Clerk for 38 years. After her retirement she enjoyed being a greeter at Walmart for 17 years. She was a member of the St. Peter rosary society and the walking club at the Lincoln center. She enjoyed bowling, visiting people in the hospital or assisted living and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include two daughters; Marcia (Craig) Kellerman of Stevens Point and Jeanne (Jim) Phillip of Plover. One son; Alan (Sue) Kulich of Plover. 7 Grandchildren and 17 Great Grandchildren. One sister; Marie Babas of Stevens Point. Two sisters-in-law; Phyllis Knapp and Pat Vaughan. She is preceded in death by her husband, Great Granddaughter Aleah Catherine and one brother Don Knapp. In lieu of flowers a memorial in her name will be established at a later date.
Because of the COVID-19 Virus a private Committal service will be held at Guardian Angel Cemetery. A memorial Mass at St. Peter parish will take place in the future. Please keep an eye on our website and the local newspapers as to the time and date.
Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2020