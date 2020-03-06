|
|
Carr Brian
Brian K. Carr, age 62 of Scandinavia, WI passed away unexpectedly due to a fall at his home on Thursday, March 05, 2020. He was born on July 2, 1957 to the late Eddie and Dolly (Trinrud) Carr. He graduated from Amherst High School in 1975, where he was on the wrestling squad, baseball and football team. He was a carpenter by trade. Brian enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing cards and dice with his buddies. He was also an avid Packer, Badger and Brewer fan.
Brian is survived by his sisters; Linda (Phil) Pionkowski of Amherst Jct., Deb (Tom) Hojnacki of Plover, Julie (Dave) Sopa of Amherst Jct., brother; Steve (Cindy) Carr of Amherst Jct., eight nieces and nephews, eleven great nieces and nephews and one on the way. Brian is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12 Noon on Tuesday, March 10th at Peace Lutheran Church in Amherst. Pastor Dwight Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until time of service at the Church. Burial will be held in the Spring at Scandinavia Lutheran Cemetery. Jungers-Holly Funeral Home of Amherst is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com
"We Will Miss You Dearly"
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020