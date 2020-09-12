Casimir J. "Moose" Bernas
Stevens Point - Casimir J. "Moose" Bernas, Jr
March 21, 1938 - September 11, 2020
Casimir died peacefully in his sleep on Friday morning, September 11, 2020 with his wife and daughter by his side.
He was born March 21, 1938 in Stevens Point to Casmir and Mary (Opachan) Bernas. Casimir attended local schools.
In 1962 he married Margaret Ann Zagrzebski in St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. The couple lived in Stevens Point where they raised their family, and were members of St. Peter's Parish; and then enjoyed winters in Fort Myers, Florida after they retired.
Casimir retired in 1995 after working for over 40 years as a Sheet metal Journeyman for local 18. Moose was a foreman on many HVAC jobs in Stevens Point, Wausau and throughout the central Wisconsin area including the Sentry World Headquarters, SPASH, UWSP, Marshfield Hospital, numerous local paper mills and the Employers Mutual Building.
He had a passion for racing and was a driver in dirt track stock car races. He also enjoyed playing softball and watching his favorite team, the Chicago Bears, play football. His favorite pastime was fishing. Moose enjoyed many fishing trips with his sons and grandsons including outings to Lake Gogebic MI, Lake Namakagon, WI, and Lake of the Woods MN; and he was able to throw out a line and catch dozens of fish the weekend before he passed away. Moose was an avid NASCAR Fan and attended races at his favorite tracks in Bristol and Las Vegas.
Casimir is survived by his beloved wife Margaret (Marge), his daughter Molly (Mike Kotte) of Fargo, ND, his son Greg (Sherry Daniels) of Stevens Point; and former son-in-law Peter Adams of Carlton, MN along with his five grandsons: Neal, Jacob, Erik, Ryan and Conner and three great-grandchildren: Candon, Drayden and Francheska.
He was preceded in death by his son Carl, his parents, his brothers Eugene, Raymond and Ed Bernas; and his sisters Theresa Bernas and Stella (Firkus); along with many other family members and close friends.
There will be an open visitation to celebrate Casimir's life on Saturday, September 19 at the Pisarski Funeral Home, 703 Second Street, Stevens Point, WI 54481 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. followed by a short prayer service. Burial will be a later date. MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED AT THE VISITATION AND AT THE PRAYER SERVICE.
