Shuda Funeral Chapel
3200 Stanley St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-2113
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shuda Funeral Chapel
3200 Stanley St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Shuda Funeral Chapel
3200 Stanley St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
1947 - 2019
Stevens Point - Catherine J. Harrer, age 71, of Stevens Point passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 25, 2019 at home.

A Celebration of Life service for Catherine will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Shuda Funeral Chapel - 3200 Stanley Street, Stevens Point. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 9-11 AM on Monday until the time of the service.

Cathy was born at St. Michael's Hospital on May 28, 1947 in Stevens Point, the daughter of Frances and Raymond Steinke. She attended St. Peter's grade school and graduated from Maria High School in 1965. On October 10, 1970 she married Herbert Harrer.

Cathy worked at A&W Root Beer during her high school years, after that she worked at Bell Telephone for 11 years; she then retired after 30 years as a Line Operator from Ore-Ida/McCain Foods.

Cathy loved spending time with her friends, family and especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed card games, bingo, movies and gardening.

Cathy is survived by her husband Herb of 48 ½ years, her sons Bradley (Michelle) Harrer, grandchildren: Caleb, Cooper, and Carsen of Stevens Point. Rob (Jill) Harrer and grandchildren; Natalie, Lexi and Spencer, of Savanna, TX. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Ann (Steinke) Korbal; brothers, Robert R. and Donald E. Steinke and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on May 31, 2019
