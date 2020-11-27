Cathy A. Wievel
Plover - Cathy Ann (Noble) Wievel passed away peacefully at home after years of living with cancer on November 25th, 2020. She was born to Joe and Virginia (Mooney) Noble on September 26th, 1955 in Rockford, Illinois. She attended St. Peter's Catholic School, Roosevelt Junior High, and West High School in Rockford, graduating in 1973. She was a twin, the youngest of five siblings, and she had many fond memories and funny stories of growing up in a neighborhood full of big families and wild kids.
After high school, Cathy lived in California and traveled around the American West. She had an adventurous spirit. She moved to Stevens Point, Wisconsin in 1978 to continue working for Colorcraft (later Qualex) and met Jeb Wievel, whom she married on October 12th, 1985. They had two children, Emily and Jake, later divorcing. Cathy met Chuck Post in 2003 and they had been together ever since.
Cathy was known for her sense of humor and quick wit. She loved jokes and was usually laughing. She loved escaping to Northern Wisconsin and spending time there. She loved autumn, Jeopardy, and scary movies. She was very devoted to her children, and they were her life's greatest joy.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, Virginia and Joe Noble; her eldest sister Colleen Newell; and nephew John Newell.
She is survived by her partner Chuck Post; daughter Emily (Christopher) Wievel of Bend, OR; son Jake Wievel of Madison, WI; sisters Kelly (Don Joe) Aanrud of Amherst Junction, WI and Shannon (Joe) Girardi of Scottsdale, AZ; twin brother Casey (Kerry) Noble of Loveland, CO; four nieces and a nephew. She leaves behind a cat named Molly whom she loved and also drove her crazy.
Cathy had many lifelong friends that she would spend hours talking to on the phone, often until the phone went dead. They brought so much joy and laughter to her. She is survived by those friends: Cheryl Rybka, Deb Springer, and Terry Torrey Engebretson.
Cathy was loved beyond measure.
There will be a celebration of life held at a later date.
