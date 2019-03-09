Services
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
Plover - Chad A. Kostuhoski of Plover, died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at his home.

Age 45 Chad was born January 15, 1974 in Stevens Point. He is the son of Mark and Judy (Backaus) Kostuhoski. Chad attended local grade schools, Ben Franklin Jr. High and graduated from SPASH in 1992.

Chad enjoyed football and basketball, camping up north, the outdoors and loved his dogs. He was most proud to be an uncle to his nephew Bennett. Contributions in Chad's name to the Portage County Humane Society would be appreciated.

Survivors include his parents Mark and Judy Kostuhoski of Plover, his brother Jesse (Amy) Kostuhoski and his nephew Bennett all of Plover. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Aunt Charlene Novinska, and two uncles Robert and James Backaus.

Funeral Services were held on March 8, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran/Episcopal Church with Rev. Jane Johnson officiating. Burial was in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. The Pisarski Funeral Home of Stevens Point was honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Mar. 9, 2019
