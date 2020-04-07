|
|
Charlene Rozak
Plover - Charlene J. Rozak, 87, Plover, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at her home.
She was born Feb. 25, 1933, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of the late James and Erma (Mecklenburg) Mallis. She married Leonard Rozak on June 30, 1951, in Knowlton. He died Dec. 13, 2004.
Charlene loved life, loved people and loved to make people laugh. She was well known for her wonderful sense of humor. She grew up on her families farm in Maple Ridge where she enjoyed the farm work and farm animals. She graduated from Mosinee High School, married and had eight children who adored her . Her and her husband Lenny were proprietors of " L-C Bar" in Knowlton for 17 fun filled years. She then was a proprietor of "Creations Unlimited " craft store in the Stevens Point Mall for ten years, and later moved the store to Main street in Point. She retired from that at age of 67. She also was a volunteer at St. Michael's Hospital in Point, and then at the "Holly Shop" in Point. She was hard working, loved to travel, loved her children , grandchildren, and all their friends who also called her "Mom". She will be sadly missed by many.
Survivors include seven children, Leonard "Skip" (Barb) Rozak, Wisconsin Rapids, Cheryl Rozak, Debbie (Jim) Buelow and Jimmy Rozak (Jennifer), all of Mosinee, Cindy Lou Dietel, Stevens Point, and Karen Pelot (Dan) and Tammy (Mike) Liedtke, all of Mosinee; 12 grandchildren; a brother, Jerry (Kathy) Mallis, Pony, Utah; and a sister, Sharon Dvorak, Mosinee. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy "Puggie", a grandson, Adam Petrowski, and a granddaughter, Lori Rozak.
Private family services will be held. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020