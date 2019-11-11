|
|
Charles E. Gutowski
Stevens Point - Charles E. Gutowski, 86, of Stevens Point, WI, passed away on November 2, 2019, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, WI.
Chuck was born at home in rural Stanley, WI, to Charles and Bernice (Szczech) Gutowski on July 31, 1933. The eldest of ten children, he grew up on the family farm north of Stanley. In 1946, the family moved to a farm in the town of Reseburg, south of Thorp, WI. Chuck attended the Otter Creek School in rural Stanley, the Goff School in the town of Reseburg, and Thorp High School. He worked on the family farm until he entered the US Army in 1954.
He was inducted into the service at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. After basic training, he trained as a heavy vehicle driver on various types of equipment. He served in Korea as part of the 526th Engineer Company from April 1954 through February 1956. While crossing the Pacific en route to Korea, his ship encountered Typhoon Lorna. Chuck often reminisced about this wild ride! While in Korea, he worked on rebuilding roads and bridges. After his honorable discharge in 1956, he remained in the Army Reserves until 1962.
He returned from service to the family farm, later purchasing his own farm down the road. While farming in Reseburg, he also operated road equipment for the township. Chuck married Patricia Ann Hendricks of Ladysmith, WI on June 1, 1957 in a joyous double wedding celebration with his sister Joan and Clifford Schmidt, held at St. Hedwig's church in Thorp, WI. Chuck and Pat raised three children - Charlie, Linda, and Violet. The family later moved to Stanley, WI.
Chuck attended Diesel Truck Driver Training School near Madison, WI in October 1965. He worked as a fuel transport driver out of Junction City, WI for Clem Schmidt, Midland Cooperative, and H. J. Martens. He retired from his professional driving career at age 77. Chuck and Pat moved to a farm in the Polonia/Custer area near Stevens Point in 1981. Several years later, they moved north of Stevens Point. He enjoyed his family, farming, and his many years of truck driving. He always had a story to tell and made many friends along the way. He had a special bond with his two year old great-grandson Griffin Wood. They loved to talk about cows, John Deere tractors, driving big trucks, and the color blue!
Chuck is survived by his daughters, Linda Headrick of Stevens Point and Violet (Wally Knuesel) Gutowski of Wisconsin Rapids, as well as his granddaughter Laura (Brian) Wood of Plover, his step-grandchildren Edward, Josh, and Lau-rie Rea of Minneapolis, MN, and his great-grandson Griffin Wood of Plover. Chuck was always proud to say he was the oldest of ten children and had special memories of all of them and growing up on the farm. He is survived by his siblings and their families: Ray (Rose) Gutowski, Joan (Clifford) Schmidt, Theresa Hendricks, Mary (Bud) Krei, Joe Gutowski, Rose Gutowski, Andy Gutowski, Geri (Dave) Brazil, and Nancy (Steve) McGuire.
Chuck is preceded in death by his wife Patricia in 1999 and his son Charlie in 2017, as well as his daughter-in-law Juanita Gutowski, parents Charles and Bernice Gutowski, in-laws Gus and Liz Hendricks, sister-in-laws Sister Mary Arlene Hendricks and Jeanne (Dick) Bissen, and brother-in-law Dick Hendricks.
Chuck's daughters would like to express a sincere thank you to his brothers and sisters, both near and far, for being especially supportive of Chuck and our family since the loss of Pat and Charlie.
A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2019