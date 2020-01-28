|
Charles "Charlie" Neufeld
Stevens Point - Charles "Charlie" Wade Neufeld, age 18, passed away in Stevens Point, Wisconsin on January 25, 2020.
Charlie was born on June 4, 2001 in Stevens Point to Tim and Cathi Neufeld, the younger brother of Virginia and Julia. He graduated from Stevens Point Area Senior High in 2019. Charlie played several brass instruments in his high school band and was passionate about playing both the guitar and bass guitar, especially spending time and making music with the band Scorched Waves. He loved history and politics and had memorized the names of the US presidents, in order, before the first grade. Watching movies with his sisters was one of his favorite pastimes.
Charlie is also survived by his grandparents, Mike and Ginny Reinardy, and Wade Neufeld, 24 aunts and uncles and 27 first cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Maureen Neufeld.
Visitation will take place at St. Bronislava Catholic Church in Plover from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday January 30th followed by a brief prayer service, and continue on Friday morning, January 31st from 10-10:45. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. There will be a private burial at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to NAMI Portage-Wood Counties (National Alliance on Mental Illness) or Operation Bootstrap-Stevens Point.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020