Charles Paul Kieliszewski
Milladore - Charles Paul Kieliszewski, 66, of Milladore, WI passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on July 31, 2020. He was born to Ambrose and Evelyn (Kuzynski) Kieliszewski on February 7, 1954.
He is survived by the love of his life, Kathy. They shared 45 years together and raised 4 wonderful children; Lisa Kieliszewski, Rebecca (Melissa Meyer) Kieliszewski, Robert (Krystal) Kieliszewski, Karl (Heather) Kieliszewski. Four grandchildren; Dustin Kieffer, Vanessa (Mikey) Dohrwardt, Owen Kieliszewski and Evan Kieliszewski.
He is also survived by his mother, Evelyn Kieliszewski; brothers Leonard (Marcy) Kieliszewski, David (Melody) Kieliszewski, sister Dolores (Gerry) Westphal and brothers Ronald (Debby) Kieliszewski and Ernie (Tanya) Kieliszewski; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father Ambrose Kieliszewski and brother Marty Kieliszewski.
Charlie had many passions but at the top of his list was spending time with his loving family. Any day was a great day when he was out on the boat fishing. A Sunday wasn't a Sunday without his polka music. He loved to go hunting and camping and enjoyed going to tractor shows to see his favorite Allis Chalmers tractors. His favorite time of the year was Christmas. He loved to spend time in his shop tinkering and welding and was especially proud of creating his wood processor.
Charlie was a wonderful son, loving husband, father, and friend and will be dearly missed by all.
Services will be held at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church 146 Main St., Milladore, WI on Tuesday August 4, 2020 officiated by Father Gregory Michaud. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. with a Mass at 11:00 a.m. We will be following COVID guidelines so please wear a facemask and follow social distancing.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for all their support.
John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com