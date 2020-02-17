|
|
Charles "Chuck" Post
Stevens Point - Charles Lee Post (Chuck), known for devotion to his family and kindness to all, died February 7, 2020 at St. Michael's Hospital on the wings of love and surrounded by family members.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Charles will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday February 29, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Rev. Steve Brice will officiate. Full military honors will be performed after the Mass. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 10:30 AM until the time of services at the church. Shuda Funeral Services is honored to be assisting the family.
Chuck was born June 19, 1930 in Algona, Iowa to Gertrude Haack Post and Charles Lee Post, Sr. Shortly afterwards the family moved to Appleton, Wisconsin where he attended Washington Elementary School and Appleton Senior High shadowing his older brother Burt.
At an early age Chuck showed his resourcefulness and work ethic by earning the funds necessary for his own transportation in his teens and to provide for his young family by the age of 21 when he married the love of his life, Lucille Vandenberg. Prior to the birth of his first child, he was called to serve his country in Frankfurt, Germany with the 3rd Armored Division as a Tank Crewman from 1951 to 1953. After returning to civilian life, Chuck held various positions in the baking and dairy industry while studying at the American Institute of Baking in Chicago earning a degree in Baking Science and Technology. In 1962 he began his career as a Food and Dairy Inspector with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Known as Charlie to his clients in dairy and farm community surrounding Stevens Point, he is fondly remembered for his direct and kind professionalism.
Chuck along with his wife Lucille are remembered for their remarkable dedication to their children and grandchildren. There are endless memories of camping during the summer and yearly trips to the Florida Keys that included scuba diving, catching shrimp, spending hours on the beach and enjoying unforgettable sunsets. The many adventures as a family will be forever cherished. Chuck was an exceptional scuba diver and taught members of his family how to dive. He was also involved with boxing (winning Golden Gloves), tennis, softball, volleyball, and he found time to coach youth football. He proved himself extraordinary in this life, being strong, generous and honest, teaching his children and grandchildren outstanding life lessons.
He is preceded in death by his parents Gertrude Haack Post and Charles Lee Post, Sr and his wife of 67 years, Lucille Vandenberg Post.
Surviving Chuck are his brother Burton Post and his extended family; daughters Vicki Post (Jan Withers) of Durham, NC, Cheryl Post (Wally Sniadajewski) of Plover, WI, Christine (Rick) Griesbach of Madison, WI; sons Charles Post Jr. (Cathy Wievel) of Stevens Point, WI, Gary (Brenda) Post of Brookfield, WI, Daniel Post of Stevens Point, WI; grandchildren William (Julia) Griesbach of Apple Valley, MN, Breanna Post of Iola, WI, Moriah (Laramie) Potts of Odessa, TX, Garret (Meaghan) Post of Brookfield, WI, Garth Post of Brookfield, WI Leah Griesbach of Madison, WI, Gaven Post of Brookfield, WI.
Many thanks to the caregivers at Aspirus at Home for their kindness and help with keeping Chuck at home in his final days and to Dr. Joseph Kim for prolonging his time on earth.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 26, 2020