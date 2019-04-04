Charles W. Simons



Stevens Point - Charles W. Simons, age 90, of Stevens Point, WI, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019.



Funeral Services for Charles will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Rev. Steven Brice will officiate. Following the service friends and family will gather to share memories in the Kostka Hall. - Burial will be in the Guardian Angel Cemetery following fellowship. Shuda Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family.



Charles was born Dec. 17, 1928 in Wausau, WI the son of Charles W. and Edna (Smeberg) Simons. He married Ramona (Mona) Krutza April 8, 1961 at St. Peters Catholic Church, Stevens Point.



Charles was self-employed as a carpet layer and a Stevens Point Public School bus driver. He retired in 1994. He loved the cottage, fishing, boating, senior bingo, word search, puzzles, cards, dice, woodworking and eating out.



Charles is survived by his wife, daughter Mary (John E.) Lane, CA, Son, Michael (Rebecca Gutterman) Simons, CA., grandson Jonah, sister-in-law; Florence Kostuch, nieces and nephews in, TX, IL and WI..



He was preceded in death by his parents, twin sisters; Pearl (Suzie) (Dwaine) Peterson, Joyce (Dennis) Rice, nephew Harry Peterson, sister in law and brothers-in-laws Lorraine and Chet Brilowski and Duane Kostuch.



The family would like to thank Portage County Health Care and Ascension Hospice for the exemplary care. Also a special thank you to Niece, Susie and Ed Clussman and special friends, Donna and Butch Zinda for their care and friendship over the years.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Holy Spirit Parish.



