Plover - Charlie "Dan" Bostwick, age 76, of Plover, WI, passed away on Friday, January 3rd, 2020, at his home with his children by his side.
He was married to his high-school sweetheart, Linda Woodley, for 49 years before her death in 2012. Charlie spent his entire career employed by Del Monte Corporation and retired in 1998 after traveling the world. He enjoyed spending his spare time building model ships, custom knives and leather crafts. He loved fine wine and spending the day cooking for his family and friends. Charlie was humble, generous and truly cared about people. His southern charm and sweet disposition made it impossible for anyone not to love him.
He has three devoted children; Andrea (Gus) Palmar of Johnstown, PA, Jenifer (Tom) Meronek of Plover, WI, and Allen (Suzanne) Bostwick of Stevens Point, WI. He was the best Papa to Nolan Rogers, Lauren Palmar, Andre Palmar, Thomas (Lily) Meronek, Nathan Meronek, Emma Meronek and Andrew Bostwick. He was great-grandfather to Aaden and Anna Sophia. He is also survived by his brother, Dr. Frank Hines Bostwick of Madison, MS.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Polly Bostwick, his wife, Linda, and his grandson Eddie Palmar.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Lodge at Whispering Pines and Heartland Hospice for their love, compassion and commitment to Charlie and his care.
A visitation for Charlie will be held on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020, at Pisarski Community Funeral Home 2911 Plover Road Plover from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 4:00p.m. Rev. Ed Shuttleworth will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund or Operation BeYoutiful. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020