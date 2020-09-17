1/1
Charlotte J. Klosloski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte J. Klosloski

Plover - Charlotte J. (Joy) Kosloski

Of Plover died Wednesday afternoon September 16, 2020 at home while under a short care of Aspirus Hospice.

Age 70 Charlotte was born December 26, 1949 in Stevens Point. She is the daughter of Madeline (Morey) Kubisiak, of Stevens Point and the late Richard Kubisiak. She attended local schools, graduating from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1968. Her marriage to Kenneth J. Kosloski took place on October 27, 1973 at St. Stephens Catholic Church. After their marriage the couple settled in Stevens Point. Her husband Ken survives.

Charlotte worked for Sentry Insurance, at the Plover Mall and M & I Bank for a numerous years. She retired from Herrschner's Quality Crafts in 2012 after working there for the last 16 years. Charlotte enjoyed traveling and going fishing with her husband Ken, and loved trying her luck at the casinos as the "Slot Machine Queen". She especially loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband Ken, their children; Charity (Jeff) Wojcik of Stevens Point, Kelly Jean Bannach of Plover and Kevin (Aline) Kosloski of Stevens Point. Her six grandchildren, Briana, Jaren, Cole, Emily, Adrianna and Calvin. Her mother Madeline Kubisiak of Stevens Point. Two brothers Gordon (Janet) Kubisiak and Lee (Amy) Kubisiak both of Stevens Point, and two sisters Carol (Joe) Wanta and Cindy (Ron) Suchowski both of Stevens Point.

She was preceded in death by her father and two sisters Cheryl Schiefelbein and Celeste Seefelt.

A private family funeral was held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Pisarski Community Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Plover is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Plover
2911 Plover Road
Plover, WI 54467
715-344-7454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Plover

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved