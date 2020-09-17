Charlotte J. Klosloski
Plover - Charlotte J. (Joy) Kosloski
Of Plover died Wednesday afternoon September 16, 2020 at home while under a short care of Aspirus Hospice.
Age 70 Charlotte was born December 26, 1949 in Stevens Point. She is the daughter of Madeline (Morey) Kubisiak, of Stevens Point and the late Richard Kubisiak. She attended local schools, graduating from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1968. Her marriage to Kenneth J. Kosloski took place on October 27, 1973 at St. Stephens Catholic Church. After their marriage the couple settled in Stevens Point. Her husband Ken survives.
Charlotte worked for Sentry Insurance, at the Plover Mall and M & I Bank for a numerous years. She retired from Herrschner's Quality Crafts in 2012 after working there for the last 16 years. Charlotte enjoyed traveling and going fishing with her husband Ken, and loved trying her luck at the casinos as the "Slot Machine Queen". She especially loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband Ken, their children; Charity (Jeff) Wojcik of Stevens Point, Kelly Jean Bannach of Plover and Kevin (Aline) Kosloski of Stevens Point. Her six grandchildren, Briana, Jaren, Cole, Emily, Adrianna and Calvin. Her mother Madeline Kubisiak of Stevens Point. Two brothers Gordon (Janet) Kubisiak and Lee (Amy) Kubisiak both of Stevens Point, and two sisters Carol (Joe) Wanta and Cindy (Ron) Suchowski both of Stevens Point.
She was preceded in death by her father and two sisters Cheryl Schiefelbein and Celeste Seefelt.
A private family funeral was held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.