Charlotte "Char" M. Guzman
Waukesha - On Thursday, February 21, 2019 Charlotte "Char" M. Guzman, a longtime Waukesha resident, went to meet the Lord and be reunited with her husband George, and son Gary "Tiger Lily". She was born in Stevens Point, WI on October 3, 1930 the daughter of George and Clara (Pudrowski) Groshek. On February 3, 1951 she married George Guzman and they moved to Waukesha. She and George were married for 62 years with never a dull moment. Char worked for Ollie Dollie Dry Cleaners, Kohls Food Store on Broadway and then for 22 years at Waukesha Engine in the finance area where had the best bosses and co-workers one could wish for.
Sharon and Gail were her two wonderful daughters, Bob and Rich, the #1 sons-in-law. Char enjoyed Josh, Sarah and Dolores the grand-kids and loved acting foolish with them in their younger days. Haley, a great-granddaughter was a barrel of laughs. Josh and family live in California, so she had a long-distance love with him and Lucas. Besides family, Char loved her friends, sister, aunts, uncles and cousins. She enjoyed playing Dominoes, Scrabble, Canasta, watching Jeopardy, listening to music, laughing, singing, bike riding, movies and trips to the ocean. She especially enjoyed her trip to Germany with George and always said it was the time of her life! Char loved water aerobics at Carroll College and TOPS meetings where she made many wonderful friends in both groups. She was grateful for her gift of faith, was a devout Catholic and longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church.
She will be sadly and deeply missed by her daughters, Sharon (Robert) Kaufman of Waukesha and Gail (Richard) Riley of Bulls Gap, TN, her three cherished grandchildren, Josh Kaufman, Sarah (Byron) Jorgensen and Dolores (Brian) Riley-Lamkin, and two precious great-grandchildren Haley Van Pietersom and Lucas Kaufman. She is further survived by her sister Carolyn (the late Len) Plucinski of Whitewater, along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband George in 2012, and son Gary in 1993.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 9:00AM until the 11:00AM funeral Mass all at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Avenue, Waukesha, WI 53186. Father Howard Haase will preside. Graveside services will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery. If desired, Masses in Char's name are appreciated at St. Mary Catholic Church or donations can be made to the Salvation Army, 445 Madison Street, Waukesha, WI 53188.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Feb. 25, 2019