Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
View Map
Cheryl A. Wilkinson


1965 - 2020
Cheryl A. Wilkinson
Cheryl A. Wilkinson

Stevens Point - Cheryl A. Wilkinson, 54 of Stevens Point, died Sunday March 15, 2020, at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison. Cheryl was born on July 27, 1965, in Stevens Point to Judith (Guzman) Wilkinson and the late William Wilkinson. She attended local schools. Cheryl worked at various restaurants in Stevens Point as a cook.

She enjoyed, bowling, camping and spending time at Bukolt Park.

Survivors include her mother Judith sons, Austin & Tyler and her loving partner of 21 years James Schroeder all of Stevens Point. She is also survived by a brother, Brian Wilkinson of Stevens Point.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, David and Christopher Wilkinson and a son Justin.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday March 20, 2020, at the Pisarski Funeral Home 703 Second Street Stevens Point. Deacon Vern Linzmeier will officiate. Visitation on Friday from 9:00 A.M. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. DUE TO THE CORONA VIRUS WE ARE ONLY ALLOWING UP TO 50 PEOPLE FOR THE SERVICE. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
