Cheryl M. Felckowski



Cheryl M Felckowski, born Feb 1st 1947, Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family Nov 6th 2020.



Born in Wisconsin Rapids & at young age moved to Milwaukee.



She attended public schools, Graduated From Mckindley High school 1965.



After a Brief Marriage, she moved to Stevens point, where she started work at sentry Insurance, then moving on to work at U.W.S.P as a program assistant until she retired after 32 years, Married Bernie Felckowski Oct 11th 1986.



She is Survived by Husband Bernie, Son Gary Garceau (Rhonda)



Grand children, Cassandra & Brittney Garceau & Extended Grandchildren Cameron, Haylea, Peyton Gardner, nephew Eric young, niece Amanda Daley.



She preceded in Death By her parents Glenn & Bernice Brinkmeir (Johnson), sister Gloria Young



A celebration of life will be Held The summer of 2021.









