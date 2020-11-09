1/1
Cheryl M. Felckowski
Cheryl M. Felckowski

Cheryl M Felckowski, born Feb 1st 1947, Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family Nov 6th 2020.

Born in Wisconsin Rapids & at young age moved to Milwaukee.

She attended public schools, Graduated From Mckindley High school 1965.

After a Brief Marriage, she moved to Stevens point, where she started work at sentry Insurance, then moving on to work at U.W.S.P as a program assistant until she retired after 32 years, Married Bernie Felckowski Oct 11th 1986.

She is Survived by Husband Bernie, Son Gary Garceau (Rhonda)

Grand children, Cassandra & Brittney Garceau & Extended Grandchildren Cameron, Haylea, Peyton Gardner, nephew Eric young, niece Amanda Daley.

She preceded in Death By her parents Glenn & Bernice Brinkmeir (Johnson), sister Gloria Young

A celebration of life will be Held The summer of 2021.




Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
