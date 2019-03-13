|
Chester F. Tryba
Junction City - Chester F. Tryba, 75, Junction City, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Junction City, with Rev. John Ofori-Domah officiating. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. The visitation will be from 4:30 pm until 7:30 pm on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Martens / Rembs Funeral Home, Junction City, and from 9:00 am on Saturday until service time at. St. Michael's Catholic Church. A parish rosary service will be at 7:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home.
Chester was born on May 27, 1943 in the Town of Sharon, Portage County, to Edwin and Irene (Firkus) Tryba. He attended Rosholt schools. He married Marlyce M. Moscinski on February 8, 1964. They later divorced.
Chester installed a strong work ethic, he was a Farmer at Heart, enjoyed working in the fields. He started his own trucking business in the early 60's, hauling milk by the can. Becoming an over the road trucker, logging in excessive of 9 million miles and total unlogged of many more. He was a story teller, like most Truckers are, could recite directions from coast to coast without an Atlas. He saw nearly all of the 50 states, if he could drive there, he saw it, unfortunately the road to Hawaii has not been built.
Chet is survived by his children, Steven (Linda) Tryba of Junction City, Coreen (Arnold) Diaz of Dubuque, IA, Loreen (Ron) Glaman of Weston and Scott (Roxi) Tryba of Hastings, MN. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Michael (Samantha) and Jayce Diaz, Patti (Jon) Bulgrin, Ben Tryba, and MacKenzie and Logan Tryba, with an expected great-grandchild in August. He is further survived by 4 brothers and 4 sisters, Ralph (Joanne) Tryba of Marshfield, LeRoy (Belva) Tryba of Junction City, Joseph (Gail) Tryba of Junction City, James (Carrie) Tryba of Freedom, Joan Tryba of Freedom, Nancy Grezenski of Stevens Point, Bernadine (Clifford) Wojtalewicz of Junction City and Joyce (Kurt) Rajkowski of Rudolph.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Gary Grezenski.
The Children of Chester request in lieu of flowers, Memorials may be designated in Chester's name to the CDL Program of NorthCentral Tecnical College, Wausau, and Diesel Mechanics Program of Mid-State Technical College, Stevens Point, WI
Breaker Breaker 1-9, Anybody there?
You've got the Party Boy on the Final Farewell. I've my hundred mile coffee, will keep the left door closed. In my K-Whopper with a Bulldog at my front door and Pete at the rear, I'm in the Hammer Lane with need to speed. Guiding me to the right is a Rolling Refinery, a FreightShaker and a Portable Parking Lot.
Watching me is a Beaver and a Bear in the Air, I know there's A Bear with Ears.. all is a go above Double Nickle, this will be a Triple Digit Ride.
To Bean Town, the Windy City, to Guitar Town and Lost Wages, Over to Tonto down to Monkey Town, seen them all. My Travel Agent has my next destination, this will be my Home 20. I see the lights, will be at the Welcome Mat of the Pearly Gates with no Backslide in sight.
I've Good Numbers, that's Affirmative, this be the Party Boy, We Gone~
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Mar. 13, 2019