Chris E. Johnson
1955 - 2020
Chris E. Johnson

Plainfield - Chris E. Johnson, age 65 of Plainfield passed away on July 7, 2020 after a battle with glioblastoma he had been diagnosed with on March 3, 2019. No services are planned per Chris' wishes.

Chris was born January 26, 1955 in Wisconsin Rapids. He was the middle child of Clifton and Gladys Conover Johnson. He grew up in Plainfield, Wisconsin and was a graduate of Tri-County High School class of 1973 and completed the agricultural short course at UW Madison. On September 6, 1986, he married the love of his life, Noella M. (Danczyk) Johnson.

Dairy farming was ingrained in Chris's blood so raising his family on the dairy farm was the natural order for him. He was so proud to have three sons and family meant everything to him. He also loved his crops especially watching them grow. He would not miss a chance to check on them.

He is survived by the love of his life, Noella M. Johnson, his loving sons; Aaron C. Johnson, Minneapolis, MN., Andrew M. Johnson, Plainfield, WI., Alan C. (Kim) Johnson, Evansville, WI.; he is further survived by his siblings, Burrell (Nancy) Johnson, Byron (Trudy) Johnson, Jerry (Judy) Johnson and Jane Johnson. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many special friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

The family expressed deep gratitude for the support and love of so many people throughout Chris's final journey, along with wonderful friends and family. Thank You ALL!

Please visit, www.stahlfuneralhome.com to view the online guest book and leave a message for the Johnson family.




Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stahl Funeral Home
913 W North St
Plainfield, WI 54966
(715) 335-4300
