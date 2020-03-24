|
Christie B. Steltenpohl
Stevens Point - Christie Bernice Steltenpohl, age of 91, of Stevens Point, WI. was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 20, 2020.
Because of the situation with the Covid-19 virus, only private family services will be held. Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home is serving the family.
Christie was born June 1, 1928 as the youngest daughter of Frank and Christina (Schutzen) Meitner in Arpin, WI. She was a graduate of Pittsville High School. On July 1, 1946 she married the love of her life, Alvin John Steltenpohl in Gelena Il. They lost an infant daughter, raised four boys and were together until Alvin's death in 1984.
Christie was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Stevens Point. She was happiest when surrounded by family, friends and her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed and remembered by many as a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and friend. Christie's life was always about giving. Her passion was caring for any and all who crossed her path and many did. She had a deep abiding faith in God that she shared freely. She was the definition of a family Prayer Warrior. She leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories to all who were blessed to have known her.
She is survived by her sons John Steltenpohl (Josie) of Chippewa Falls, Linda Steltenpohl (Widow of Jerome) of Plymouth, David Steltenpohl (LeAnn) of Plover and Darrell Steltenpohl (Mary) of Saint Petersburg, FL., 11 grandchildren, Jim Steltenpohl, Jill (Jeff Gentry), Kevin Steltenpohl (Joy), Eric Steltenpohl (Natalie), Michael Steltenpohl (Susan), Paul Steltenpohl (Rebecca), Lisa Gilstrom, Sarah (Seth Beranek), Zachary Steltenpohl (Kelly), Carrie Bialorucki, Justin Steltenpohl, and 25 great grandchildren.
She will also be greatly missed by Edna Omernik, Jean Milbee, Bob and Georgia Mielke, Lavere Zuehlke, Mike Philips, Linda Snyder and Donna Hildebrandt among many.
Christie is preceded in death by her daughter Teresa who died in infancy, her husband Alvin in 1984 and her son Jerome in 2013, her parents and 6 siblings.
In lieu of government limitations on the funeral services, the family is planning a celebration of life on a later date.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020