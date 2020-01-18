Services
Christina J. Schmid Obituary
Junction City - Christina J. Schmid, age 60, of Junction City, WI died on January 17, 2020 at home while surrounded by her family.

Tina was born on June 7, 1959 to the late Jesse Jr. and Ramona (Liter) Higgins in Plover WI. She attended the local grade school and SPASH.

She worked and met her loving husband at Okray Farms. Tina married Edmond Schmid Sr. on November 3, 1977 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Tina then became a stay at home mom to her five children.

In her spare time, Tina enjoyed sewing, baking, gardening, puzzles, watching MASH and Dr. Pol.

Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Edmond Schmid Sr.; daughters, Stacey (Thomas "TJ") Otto, Jessica (Charles "Doug") Smith, and Karen (Troy) Matz; sons, Edmond Jr. (Jennifer) Schmid, and Daniel; grandchildren, Mickey, Malachi, Eric, Mikah, McGregor, Faith, Milo, Shaileigh, Chloe, Myra, Emerson, Jackson, and Cora; great grandchild, Averie. -Tina loved her children and grandchildren; and she will be remembered as a proud grandmother.

She is also survived by 7 sisters; 5 brothers, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, 2 nephews; a great niece; and great nephew.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Boston Funeral Home with Chaplin Martin Lieber presiding. A time of visitation will precede the ceremony from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. A private burial will take place at a later date.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020
