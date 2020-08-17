Age 87 of Stevens Point passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau.
Christine was born May 26, 1933 in Rosholt, WI. She was the daughter of the late Leo and Katie (Suchon) Wanta. She attended local grade schools. Her marriage to Clarence Nitka took place on April 13, 1953 at St. Adalbert Catholic Church in Rosholt.
In lieu of flowers, donations for masses in Christine's name would be appreciated.
Survivors include her son Cliff (Lee) Nitka of Alaska, three daughters; Roxanne Nitka of Wausau, Carol (Ken) Gliszinski of Custer, and Jean (David) Rozumialski of Custer. Eight grandchildren; Brian Howe, Tyler Howe, Ryan Gliszinski, Anna (Jason) Kozikowski, James Gliszinski, Kelly Rozumialski, Michael Rozumialski and Matthew Rozumialski. One great grandchild, Ambrose Kozikowski. Further survived by one brother in law Andrew Powalish of Norridge, IL. Christine was preceded in death by her husband Clarence, six brothers; Edwin, Raymond, Leonard, Chester, Harry and August, and five sisters; Jean Daniel, Valerie Stencil, Stella Wrycza, Dolores Powalish and Virginia Kwiatkowski.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 A.M. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Polonia. Rev. Alan Guanella officiating. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Parish Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Pisarski Funeral Home, 703 Second St. Stevens Point with a parish Rosary at 6:30 to conclude the visitation.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED AT THE FUNERAL HOME AND AT CHURCH FOR THE MASS. SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL ALSO BE OBSERVED AT BOTH LOCATONS.
The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Christine's family would like to thank Aspirus Hospice House, and their entire staff for their care and compassion given to our mother.