1/
Christine I. Nitka
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 87 of Stevens Point passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau.

Christine was born May 26, 1933 in Rosholt, WI. She was the daughter of the late Leo and Katie (Suchon) Wanta. She attended local grade schools. Her marriage to Clarence Nitka took place on April 13, 1953 at St. Adalbert Catholic Church in Rosholt.

In lieu of flowers, donations for masses in Christine's name would be appreciated.

Survivors include her son Cliff (Lee) Nitka of Alaska, three daughters; Roxanne Nitka of Wausau, Carol (Ken) Gliszinski of Custer, and Jean (David) Rozumialski of Custer. Eight grandchildren; Brian Howe, Tyler Howe, Ryan Gliszinski, Anna (Jason) Kozikowski, James Gliszinski, Kelly Rozumialski, Michael Rozumialski and Matthew Rozumialski. One great grandchild, Ambrose Kozikowski. Further survived by one brother in law Andrew Powalish of Norridge, IL. Christine was preceded in death by her husband Clarence, six brothers; Edwin, Raymond, Leonard, Chester, Harry and August, and five sisters; Jean Daniel, Valerie Stencil, Stella Wrycza, Dolores Powalish and Virginia Kwiatkowski.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 A.M. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Polonia. Rev. Alan Guanella officiating. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Parish Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Pisarski Funeral Home, 703 Second St. Stevens Point with a parish Rosary at 6:30 to conclude the visitation.

MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED AT THE FUNERAL HOME AND AT CHURCH FOR THE MASS. SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL ALSO BE OBSERVED AT BOTH LOCATONS.

The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com

Christine's family would like to thank Aspirus Hospice House, and their entire staff for their care and compassion given to our mother.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pisarski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved