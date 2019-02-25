|
Christine L. Chilewski
Stevens Point - Christine L. Chilewski, age 75, passed away early Wednesday morning, February 20, 2019 at Portage County Health Care Center in Stevens Point.
She was born October 11, 1943 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Harold and Helen (Jorgensen) Mehne. She married Allen Chilewski on May 20, 1967 in Almond. He preceded her in death on August 24, 2003.
Mrs. Chilewski was the Coloma Village Clerk for many years. She enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, watching the Green Bay Packers and spending time with her grandson. She will be remembered for her love of Waylon Jennings music.
She is survived by her daughter, Audra (Joseph) Byczynski, Plover; her grandson, Alex (Victoria) Hansen, Lawrenceville, IL.; step-grandson, Matt Byczynski, Stevens Point; sisters-in-law, Mina (Jerry) Lindow, Neenah, Dee (Dick) Gresham, Farmington Hills, MN., Mitz Baird, Pennsylvania, Lorriane Dee, Fond du lac; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and brother, John Mehre.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stahl Funeral Home, Plainfield with burial in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Almond. Family and friends may call from 12:00 noon Friday until the time of services at the funeral home. To share your condolences or a message with Christine's family please visit,
www.stahlfuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Feb. 25, 2019