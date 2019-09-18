|
Christine M. "Tina" Engebretson
Stevens Point - Christine "Tina" Engebretson
Of Stevens Point, died early Friday morning, September 13, 2019 at the Fosnow Group Home in Friendship, WI, while under the care of Hospice Touch, and where she resided for the past eleven years.
Age 59 Christine was born August 26, 1960 in Stevens Point. She was the daughter of the late Oscar and Isabelle (Zywicki) Engebretson. Survivors include her two brothers Raymond (Marlene) Mansavage of Stevens Point and Edward Engebretson of Plover, five sisters; Theresa Seybold of Milwaukee, Barbara (Ken) Hottenstein of West Bend, WI, Maryann Spielvogel of Oostburg, WI., Sandy (Dale) Lepinski of Rosholt and Linda Engebretson of Fremont, and many nieces and nephews. Christine was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers.
Private Family services were held at the Pisarski Funeral Home , 703 Second Street, Stevens Point. Burial was in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. The Pisarski Funeral Home was honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank Maple Lane Health Care center in Shawano, and the Fasnow Group Home in Friendship for all their wonderful care given to our sister Christine.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Sept. 18, 2019