Leikness Funeral Home
358 S Oxford St
Wautoma, WI 54982
(920) 787-3746
Christine Ostrander

Christine Ostrander Obituary
Christine Ostrander

Plainfield - Christine "Trina" M. Ostrander, age 61 of Plainfield died on Tuesday, February 13, 202 at St. Michael's Hospital, Stevens Point. She was born in Plainfield on October 29, 1958 to Merle and Nancy (Sherman) Ostrander. Known to most as Trina, she loved to go to Country Jams and live county music where she would dance and just enjoy life. She raised her son and was able to travel to places across the U.S. that she never had imagined she would able to go to. She had many friends and a few folks that may not have appreciated her, but she was always true to herself.

Trina is survived by her son: Rick Mischka; mother: Nancy Sherman; brother: Jerry Ostrander; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father: Merle Ostrander.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Ponderosa Pines, 287 State Highway 73, Bancroft WI 54921 from 1PM to 5PM.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Feb. 21 to Mar. 2, 2020
